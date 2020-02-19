|
Emily Armstrong
Aiken - Emily Armstrong, 74, died on February 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nellie McDaniel Watts and Brother Joe Watts. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Armstrong of Aiken, son, Rob (Aimee) Armstrong and grandsons Ryan and Evan Armstrong of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter, Sharon (Tony) Bondhus, and grandchildren, Declan and Brynn Bondhus of Atlanta, one aunt, Nan Huling and one "sister/Cousin" Cathy Huling (Rodney) Jacobs, all of Nahunta, GA.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and worked as an RN for much of her adult life in Pittsburgh before moving to Aiken in 2002. She was a member of South Aiken Presbyterian Church. An avid knitter, she was an original member of the church prayer shawl ministry and has knitted more the 200 shawls to donate to cancer patients. She enjoyed designing her own knit projects and her designs have been purchased and published by some of the leading yarn and craft companies in both the U. S. and Canada.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at Noon at South Aiken Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Jason Hammersley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, she asks that you take a friend to lunch.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020