Emily Whittle
Aiken - Mrs. Emily Owens Whittle, age 83, beloved wife of 59 years to Mr. William "Bill" Whittle, entered into eternal rest on Sunday January 12th, 2020 at her home in Aiken, SC. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Michael Whittle; daughter, Cynthia Whittle Eubanks; brothers, Maurice Carlisle Owens, James Owens; two grandchildren, Kathryn Dooley and Kenneth Eubanks; and six great grandchildren, Brandon, Jasmin, Keri, Gary, and Kalee Dooley and Emily Eubanks. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Margaret McKewn Owens. Mrs. Whittle was a member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Graniteville and was a former officer with the Episcopal Church Women, where she served as Treasurer. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday morning January 17th, 2020 at 11am at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery with Rev. Doug Puckett of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donation be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Graniteville. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020