AIKEN - Mrs. Emma Goodwin Davis, age 86, of 839 Harold Lane NW, entered into eternal rest on Sunday August 30, 2020 at Pruitt Health-Aiken. Graveside services will be held 2 PM Saturday September 5, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens, 1523 Edgefield Hwy., with Rev. Dr. Alvin J. Larke Jr., Presiding. Emma leaves to cherish her memory; son, Ellis Goodwin; granddaughter, Jahlisa C. Goodwin (Tevin Robinson); great-granddaughter, Areia Robinson;; brothers, James Goodwin, John Henry Goodwin (Mamie), and Izell Goodwin (Margo); other relatives and loving friends. Friends may JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 on Friday from 5-8 PM.



