Emma Mae Love
Aiken - Funeral services for Emma Mae Patterson Love will be held 1:00PM Wednesday 7/23/19 at the Church of Christ, Horry Street, Aiken,SC with the Bro. Paul Diggs presiding.Interment will follow in the Mt Alpha Baptist Church Cemetery.On Tuesday from 5-7PM there will be a viewing/visitation with the family at the Church. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Michelle Love,Antonio Love and Jermaine Holloway all of Aiken,SC. Amos & Sons funeral home Johnston will handle the arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 23, 2019