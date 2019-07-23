Emma Mae Patterson Love

Service Information
Amos and Sons Funeral Home
412 Railroad Avenue
Johnston, SC
29832
(803)-275-3315
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church of Christ
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Christ
Horry Street
Aiken, SC
Obituary
Emma Mae Love
Aiken - Funeral services for Emma Mae Patterson Love will be held 1:00PM Wednesday 7/23/19 at the Church of Christ, Horry Street, Aiken,SC with the Bro. Paul Diggs presiding.Interment will follow in the Mt Alpha Baptist Church Cemetery.On Tuesday from 5-7PM there will be a viewing/visitation with the family at the Church. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Michelle Love,Antonio Love and Jermaine Holloway all of Aiken,SC. Amos & Sons funeral home Johnston will handle the arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 23, 2019
