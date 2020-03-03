|
Erika Pagan
Graniteville - Mrs. Erika Erin Pagan, 42, of Graniteville, SC, daughter of Diann Marie Napier Noble and the late Richard Charles Noble, entered into rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Born in Miami, FL and a former resident of Edgefield, SC, she had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, for the past four years. She was the Manager of the Circle K on Jefferson Davis Highway. Erika loved music and going to concerts. She took great pride in her appearance, always making sure her hair, nails and makeup were just right.
In addition to her parents, family members include her children, Jose Manuel Pagan, Jr and Kaleenda Angel Pagan, both of Granitevile, SC, as well as several aunts and uncles.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. (www.diabetes.org)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020