Erline Green
New Ellenton - Mrs. Erline Green, age 72, of 601 Valley Ave., passed away at the residence of her son on Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1: 00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Runs Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Stevie Berry Officiating (Viewing 12PM-1PM). Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents William Patterson, Sr. and Emethel Bell Allen, her brother William Patterson, Jr., and a grandson, Rakeem Jackson.
Survivors includes one daughter, Kristie Green; three sons, Craig (Sherry) Drayton, Sr, William "Ted" ( Sallie) Green and Reggie (Shalonda) Drayton; four sisters, Eartha (Robert) Rogers, Carolyn (Leroy) Cash, Shirley (Abe) Williams and Faith (Ervin) Wright; one brother John Stephen (Alonna) Allen; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.
She worked at Graniteville Mill for over thirty years until retirement. Erline was a faithful member of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church. Erline cherished her family and friends. Family will receive friends at the funeral home 6pm-7pm on Friday. Friends may call the residence of her son Reggie Drayton, 418 Lee Avenue , New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-257-1267 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St. New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123 on Friday 4PM-8PM.
