Erline Scott Piper
1931 - 2020
Aiken - Erline Scott Piper, age 89, entered into rest Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Mrs. Piper was born February 21, 1931 in Aiken, SC to the late Leon and Katie Scott. She was a long-time area resident and member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-two years, George Piper Sr.; a son, George Piper Jr.; a sister, Louise Jordan; and a brother, Lindsay Scott.
She is survived by a daughter, Priscilla Lamb, Lakemont, GA; a son, Llewellyn Edward Piper (Cindy), Palm Coast, FL; four grandchildren, Ashley Lamb, Nicolas Lamb, Dr. Megan Gray (Chip), and Sean Piper (Cara); and three great-grandchildren, Stella Piper, Brodie Gray, Ian Piper, and Hadley Gray.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with The Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the
Piper family may be left by visiting
www.georgefuneralhomes.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 3 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery
