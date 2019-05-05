Ernest Alton Condon
AIKEN - Ernest Alton Condon, 86, of Aiken, passed away May 4, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born March 4, 1933, he was the son of the late Calvin James Condon and Hattie Marvel Condon.
Mr. Condon was involved with the Space Program at NASA with General Electric, the Tennessee Valley Authority commercial reactor program and the Department of Energy. Ernest proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War.In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, spending time with family and friends and reading.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years Peggy Ruth Condon; his brother Marvel Condon; and his sister, Alice Fisher.
He is survived by his son, Bill Condon (Rhonda) of Aiken; his daughters, Melisa Hawkins of Graysville, TN and Jeri Bracey of Aiken; his grandson, William Aaron Condon (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Merritt and Oliver Condon; his sister, Nadine; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Beasley of Los Angeles, CA.
Friends may call Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at George Funeral Home's historic downtown chapel.
Burial will be private in Hamilton Memorial Park, Chattanooga, TN.
The Historic George Funeral , 211 Park Ave, SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Condon family may be left by visiting georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 5, 2019