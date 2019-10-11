Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Buff . III. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Funeral service 2:00 PM Graniteville Community Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Buff, III.

Aiken - Mr. Ernest Buff, III., age 63, entered into rest on Tuesday October 8th, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta Georgia. He is survived by his son, Ernest Bo Buff, IV; daughters, Melissa Bratcher, Amanda K. Buff, Carrie Buff; sisters, Ernestine Gregg, Star Buff; his life companion, Barbara Shaw; and thirteen grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Bo. II. and Betty Bryant Buff; and brothers, David and Tim Buff. Mr. Buff was a member of the Graniteville Community Church of God and worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for S&P Grading Co. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday October 12th, 2019 at 2pm at the Graniteville Community Church of God with Pastor Brandon Key and Rev. W.H. Bryant officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Clearwater Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be: Matt Roof, Joey Graham, Samuel Langley, Junior Bratcher and Dalton Mims. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at

Ernest Buff, III.Aiken - Mr. Ernest Buff, III., age 63, entered into rest on Tuesday October 8th, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta Georgia. He is survived by his son, Ernest Bo Buff, IV; daughters, Melissa Bratcher, Amanda K. Buff, Carrie Buff; sisters, Ernestine Gregg, Star Buff; his life companion, Barbara Shaw; and thirteen grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Bo. II. and Betty Bryant Buff; and brothers, David and Tim Buff. Mr. Buff was a member of the Graniteville Community Church of God and worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for S&P Grading Co. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday October 12th, 2019 at 2pm at the Graniteville Community Church of God with Pastor Brandon Key and Rev. W.H. Bryant officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Clearwater Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be: Matt Roof, Joey Graham, Samuel Langley, Junior Bratcher and Dalton Mims. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close