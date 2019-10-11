Ernest Buff, III.
Aiken - Mr. Ernest Buff, III., age 63, entered into rest on Tuesday October 8th, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta Georgia. He is survived by his son, Ernest Bo Buff, IV; daughters, Melissa Bratcher, Amanda K. Buff, Carrie Buff; sisters, Ernestine Gregg, Star Buff; his life companion, Barbara Shaw; and thirteen grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Bo. II. and Betty Bryant Buff; and brothers, David and Tim Buff. Mr. Buff was a member of the Graniteville Community Church of God and worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for S&P Grading Co. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday October 12th, 2019 at 2pm at the Graniteville Community Church of God with Pastor Brandon Key and Rev. W.H. Bryant officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Clearwater Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be: Matt Roof, Joey Graham, Samuel Langley, Junior Bratcher and Dalton Mims. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
