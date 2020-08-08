Ernest Graham

Aiken - Ernest Graham of Aiken, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the age of 89. Mr. Graham was a snazzy dresser and loved his hats. He liked old cars, attending cars shows, and fishing in his spare time. Mr. Graham adored his family dearly and relished the time spent with them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Willard D. and Edna Eleanor Graham; sisters, Ruth Kent, Delores Graham, Lucy Rush; spouse, Hazel Graham.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Cherry and B.J. Roberts, Donna Swanson, Marla and Scott Morrison; sons and daughter-in-law, Ronnie Graham, Timothy and Rhonda Graham; grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and Adriean Warr, Dustyn Graham, Tiffany Swanson, Shane Roberts, Will Morrison, Brian Morrison; great-granddaughter, Luna Warr; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dot Roby, Helen and Olen Murphy, Patricia and Larry Forrister; brothers and sisters-in-law, Max and Judy Graham, Willard, Jr., and Alice Graham, J.C. and Dorothy Graham; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Graham will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at Harvest Baptist Church, 2075 Highway 212, in Covington, with Rev. Richard Culpepper officiating and interment following in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Milledgeville.



