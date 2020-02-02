|
|
Ernest McCoy
COLUMBIA - Ernest McCoy, 94 of Aiken SC, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia, SC.
Ernest was born on June 20, 1925 in Ransom, Ky. He was one of 10 children born to the late Helix and Mirinda Stanley McCoy. He was an Army WWII veteran entering the service in September 11, 1943 and was honorably discharged on February 7, 1946. He was in Dixie Division 31st; Company K, Regiment 167.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie Johnson McCoy; Sisters: Bertha, Hazel, Gracie, Maggie and Ortha Mae; and a Brother: Jack.
After service, he worked for a while in the coal mines and then became a truck driver. In 1966 he went to work for Essex International Group from 1966 to 1983 when he retired. After retirement, he worked with his brother Clarence McCoy building homes until he relocated to Aiken, SC to be near his son, Harold (Mike).
He is a member of the Belfry United Methodist Church. For his hobbies, he loved anything crafty like building wooden toys, building models, doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches.
Survivors include: A son, Harold (Mike) McCoy and his wife Sandy of Aiken, SC; a daughter Pat McCoy Waters of Ft Wayne, In; Sisters: Virginia of Indialantic, Fl, Elmo Allred of Maysville, Ky; Brother: Clarence McCoy of Hardy, Ky; Sister-in-law: Sandra Johnson of Hardy, Ky; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews as well as 2 step-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-great grandchildren all of whom he loved very much.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 by Hatfield Funeral Home, 144 Toler Rd, Belfry, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Belfry United Methodist Church, 109 Main St, Belfry, Ky 41514 or donations can also be made in his name to Palmetto Health Foundation, 1600 Marion St, Columbia, SC 29201.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12, 2020