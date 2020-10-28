Ernest Ray 'Ernie' Allen
AIKEN - Mr. Ernest Ray "Ernie" Allen, 77, loving husband of Anita Allen, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. John's United Methodist Church, Aiken with The Rev. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon and The Rev. Butch Blackwell officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a mask will be required at the service. The service will be live-streamed on the St. John's United Methodist Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsaiken
). Interment will follow in Historic Bethany Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his Card Club of over 35 years, John Cagle, Tim Dangerfield, Ed Farmer, Rob Shellhouse, Bobby Wade, and his two grandsons, Bradley Hughes and Wade Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Cain, Bill Hardy, Mike Hosang, Leighton McLendon, Don Sprawls, Ron Williamson and Tom Young, Sr.
A native of Florence, SC Ernie was a son of the late Ernest Sterling and Edith Wilson Allen. Survivors in addition to his wife of 55 years include two children, Brian (Julie) Allen, Columbia, SC, Traci (Brad) Hughes, Greenville, SC; five grandchildren, Anna Allen, Wade Allen, Leah Allen, Bradley Hughes, Allison Hughes; a brother, Dr. Sterling (Jane) Allen, Anderson, SC and a sister, Debbie (Mike) Shelton of Hickory, NC.
Ernie graduated from Wofford College with B.A. Degree in 1965. He was a Dean's List student studying psychology and economics. Ernie was a member of the Kappa Sigma social fraternity, becoming fraternity president and recognized as Kappa Sigma "Brother of The Year" his senior year. He is also a graduate of the Cornell University Food Executive Program and the University of Tennessee Senior Executive Program. Ernie was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by the University of South Carolina in 2018 for his lifetime of work and leadership in higher education.
Ernie served in the South Carolina National Guard from 1965-1972 and was assigned to units in Bennettsville and Sumter, SC.
Employed by Campbell Soup Co. for thirty-three years, he held executive positions with the company in Sumter, SC, Paris, TX and Aiken, SC. His most recent position prior to retirement in 1999, was as plant manager of the company's Pepperidge Farm Plant in Aiken. During his twenty years as manager of the Aiken plant, he was credited with cost improvements, safety records, and quality initiatives that made the plant one of the companies best manufacturing facilities. Ernie received the President's award for his leadership in 1998.
After retiring from Campbell Soup Company, he served as business manager for Millbrook Baptist Church from 2000-2008. Ernie was part of the team that built the current 2000 seat worship center located on Whiskey Road that opened in 2005.
Ernie was very active in numerous civic affairs: he served as chairman of the Aiken Manufacturing Council for 20 years, the Aiken County Commission for Higher Education (chairman), the USCA Partnership Board, SCANA Advisory Board, the Aiken Rotary Club (Paul Harris fellow), Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education, Aiken Business Men's Club (President), Aiken Prospecting Club, Woodside Investment Club, Aiken Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and was the United Way Campaign Chairman.
He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church where he served on the Church Council and Finance Committee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's UMC, 104 Newberry St., NW, Aiken, SC 29801 or to Aiken County Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 3323, Aiken, SC 29802.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.
Ernie's online guest book may be signed atwww.shellhousefuneralhome.com