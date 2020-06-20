Erroll Davis
COLUMBIA - Mr. Erroll D. Davis, 44, formerly of Aiken, entered into rest June 18, 2020 in Prisma Health Richland Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include his mother, Marilyn (Alphonzo) East, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 20, 2020.