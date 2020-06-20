Or Copy this URL to Share

Erroll Davis

COLUMBIA - Mr. Erroll D. Davis, 44, formerly of Aiken, entered into rest June 18, 2020 in Prisma Health Richland Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Survivors include his mother, Marilyn (Alphonzo) East, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



