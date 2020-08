Or Copy this URL to Share

Erthel Mack

Ridge Spring - Mrs. Erthel Mack, of 1704 Keys Pond Rd entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Langley Cemetery, Chaffee St., Langley, SC.

Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.



