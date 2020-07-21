1/1
Esperanza Widener
Esperanza Widener
Warrenville - Mrs. Esperanza DeSena Martinez Widener, age 54, entered into eternal rest on Thursday July 16th, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jacob Allen Widener; brother, James Carlos Martinez; sisters, Marie Pierre Santos, Michelle Jonathan Martinez; and her precious "Furr Babies". She is preceded in death by her parents; Perry Martinez and Maria Paz DeSena.
Mrs. Widener worked in retail at Lowes Home Improvement stores in the area. She has attended Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church and was of the Catholic Faith. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A memorial mass will be held Tuesday July 21st, 2020 in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home at 5pm. The family will greet friends from 4pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Widener to the Aiken SPCA at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken SC.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
JUL
21
Memorial Mass
05:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
I will miss you Esperanza, You always helped me when in need at Lowes. You were one of Corey’s best.
Chris connell
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Espie as I knew her was one of the sweetest, funniest, helpful woman that I met during my tenure at Lowe’s in 2019. She would always say hey “Stepnie” smiling when she saw me shopping and tell me she missed me even after I was gone. Another thing I remember about Espie was she loved her animals. They were her Furr babies. She will truly be missed by me when I walk in that store. RIP Esperanza!!!
Stephanie Grant
Friend
July 21, 2020
What a beautiful person she was so sad.She will truly be missed.
Linda Cornwell
Friend
July 21, 2020
Espy will be so missed. So many stories can be shared about her but where to start. The world needs more people like her.
Anita
Coworker
