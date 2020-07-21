Esperanza Widener

Esperanza WidenerWarrenville - Mrs. Esperanza DeSena Martinez Widener, age 54, entered into eternal rest on Thursday July 16th, 2020.She is survived by her beloved husband, Jacob Allen Widener; brother, James Carlos Martinez; sisters, Marie Pierre Santos, Michelle Jonathan Martinez; and her precious "Furr Babies". She is preceded in death by her parents; Perry Martinez and Maria Paz DeSena.Mrs. Widener worked in retail at Lowes Home Improvement stores in the area. She has attended Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church and was of the Catholic Faith. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.A memorial mass will be held Tuesday July 21st, 2020 in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home at 5pm. The family will greet friends from 4pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Widener to the Aiken SPCA at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken SC.Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at