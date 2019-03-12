Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esteen Bailey. View Sign

Aiken - Ms. Esteen Carter Bailey, age 98, wife of the late Howard O. Bailey, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at Pepper Hill Nursing Home in Aiken, SC. She is survived by her daughter in law, Yvonne "Bonnie" Kyzer; two grandchildren, Edie (Mickey) Green, Shannon (Derrick) Freeman; five great grandchildren, Lauren (Taylor) Rutland, Summer (Matt) Bailey, Taylor Green, Ashlyn Freeman, Jordyn Freeman; and two great great grandchildren, Anslee and Rylin Rutland. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Elijah William and Mattie Maebelle Howell Carter; sons, Bobby Kyzer, Charles "Billy" Kyzer; along with nine brothers and eight sisters. Ms. Bailey worked in cotton mills her entire working career and was of the Nazarene faith. She will be missed by her family and all whose lives she touched. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at 4pm, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Tommy Adair officiating. The interment will immediately follow. The family will greet friends at the cemetery just prior to the service. The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to "The Place At Pepper Hill" and their staff, for there excellent care of Ms. Bailey during her residency. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at

