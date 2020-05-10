Esther Emma CatinoAiken - Esther Emma Catino entered into rest peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after 94 years of a wonderfully lived life.Mrs. Catino was born March 7, 1926 in Northampton County, PA to the late Paul Frey and the late Verna Frey. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 1978 when she and her late husband built their home. Mrs. Catino had a passion for gardening and being outdoors. This was very evident by her beautiful dogwoods and flowers that she planted. She loved her home and collecting dolls. She also enjoyed cooking and was well known for her outstanding pound cakes. Mrs. Catino was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sigmund C. Catino; and her siblings, Miriam, Pauline, Paul, Margaret, and Russell.Survivors include two daughters, Madeline Fox of Aiken, SC and Donna Sudar (Marty), Euclid, OH; a son, Charles S. Catino (Mercedes Mejia), Doral, FL; nine grandchildren, Claire, Emily, Sarah, Anna, Nick, Kate, Joe, Crystal, and Ruby; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Dasha; and a brother, David Frey.A Requiem Mass and interment at Aiken Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be directed to Banksia (The Aiken County Historical Museum) or St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting