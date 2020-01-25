Home

BRANCHVILLE, SC - Mrs. Esther Ruth Metts Jennings, 90 years of age, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. Mrs. Jennings was born in Orangeburg County.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence Marion Metts and Fannie Idella Walters Metts. She was a member of the Branchville Baptist Church, and the widow of the late Jim Jennings.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Ott Funeral Home Branchville, followed with Funeral Services 3PM at Branchville Baptist church, with Pastor Oakley Dickson officiating. Burial will be at the Metts Cemetery in Branchville.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Jennings, Rivers Jennings, Ethan Joyner, George Metts, Ray Wilkie, and Frank Dickson. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Wilkie, Robin Dale, and Neville Knight.
Mrs. Jennings is the last survivor of 14 children. She is survived by three children Idella J Wray and husband Byers of Bamberg, James W Jennings Jr. and wife Joyce of Simpsonville, and Diane J Bodie and husband Randy of Sumter, seven grandchildren and many great grand children. She was loved by all. Memorials may be made to Metts cemetery in c/o Frank Dickson, 331 Camp Edisto Road, Branchville SC 29432.
Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2020
