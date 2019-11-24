Esther Morris Cochran
AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Ms. Esther Morris Cochran, age 79, will be held 2:00 PM on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Brancie Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in the Morris Family Cemetery. Ms. Esther Morris Cochran entered into rest Thursday November 21, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Ms. Cochran was the daughter of the late Mr. Thomas Hastings Morris and the late Lula Barton Morris. She was a lifelong resident of Aiken. Ms. Cochran had served 21 years at Owens Corning Fiberglass, where she retired in 1987, as a winder. She was an avid fisherwoman and loved her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Additional survivors include: two daughters Rena Herron, Aiken, and Barbara "Bobbie" Gagnon, Aiken; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by: one daughter Judy Coleman; three Brothers Thomas "Bud" Hastings Morris II, Dwight Phillip Morris, and Wade Morris; and two sisters Lucy Morris Rushton and Mattie Lou "Betty" Gilliland. Pallbearers will be John Gagnon, Jonathan Leblanc, Mario Hall, Eric Cochran, Alex Cochran, and Donnie Gilliland. In Lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's home, www.conniemaxwell.com/donate. A visitation with the family will take place on Monday November 25, 2019 from 6-8 PM at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175.
Please sign the online registry at
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, 2019