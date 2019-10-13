Esther (Stimmell) Hall
WARRENVILLE - Esther J. Hall, 79, of Warrenville, SC, died at home surrounded by the love of her family.
Esther was the wife of the late John C. Hall Jr. She was born in Smithton, PA and moved to Aiken, SC in 1954.
Survivors include her daughter, Jean Hall, sons Russell Duggan and Pete McElveen, and sister Carolyn Beck.
A graveside service will be held Sat., October 19th at 11:00 at Graniteville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA, Albrecht Center, Aiken, SC.
Visit mcneillfuneralhome.com for an extended obituary.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23, 2019