|
|
Ephrim Ramsey Jr.
"Dear Dad"
Your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure
We miss you more and more each day
But you show us signs in your own special way
That you live within us and never went away
Your life, love and legacy will never cease and the thought of your presence gives us peace.
You will live on not only in memory but also in our heart
Therefore, as a family we will never be apart
Love, Nola
Love Always,
Your Loving Wife Kathy
And Family
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 21, 2019