WILLISTON - Ms. Etta Ruth Brabham entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, SC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. Family and friends may call the residence of Ms. Etta R. Brabham 1328 Davis Bridge Road, Williston, SC 29853, or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 13, 2019