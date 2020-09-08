Eugene Barron
AIKEN- Eugene Barron, age 81, entered into rest Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Barron was born April 25, 1939 in Windsor, SC to the late Alfred Austin and the late Matilda Stone. He was a life-long area resident. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass where he was an electrician by trade. He was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church. Mr. Barron loved his family, especially his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He would clean graves of veterans, put up flags to mark their service, and enjoyed history. He was awarded numerous awards for his service to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barron was preceded in death by a brother, Manford Barron.
Survivors include his beloved wife of fifty-three years, Pauline Key Barron; three daughters, Shelia Barron, Aiken, SC, Jennifer Barron (Austin), Aiken, SC, and Becky Barron (Allen), North Augusta, SC; a son, Lee Barron (Lisa), Aiken, SC; a brother, Wayne Barron; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at George Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in The George Funeral Chapel. Mike McAlpin will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Wallace Rabon, Wallace Kitchings, Darrin Tanton, Robert Williams, James Williams, and Danny Brown.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Music Ministry at Millbrook Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank Trinity Hospice for their gentle, loving care.
