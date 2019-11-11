Rev. Eugene Davis
AIKEN - Rev. Eugene Davis, 86, of 224 Bushwillow Circle, entered into rest November 9, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Rev. Davis was a member of the Ashley Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Geneva Davis; 5 daughters, Lorain Davis-Dantley, Teresa Griffin, Leisa Mack, Verdenna Mack, & Frances Mack; 2 sons, Clyde Mack & Robert Mack; 2 sisters, Ruth Legette,& Gwendolyn (David) Milligan; 1 brother, Melvin (Rosetta) Brown; 14 Grandchildren; 13 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20, 2019