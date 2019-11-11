Rev. Eugene Davis

Guest Book
  • "Leisa and Teresa my heartfelt condolences on the loss of..."
    - Karl Simpkins
  • "My prayers for the Davis Family. We the Pope Family offer..."
    - Vanessa Pope
  • "No words can express the sorrow I feel. Reverend Davis will..."
  • "Rev. Davis will be greatly missed. My deepest condolences..."
    - Frank Carol Wade Williams
  • "My deepest condolences to you and your family ."
    - Carol Wade Williams
Service Information
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-648-0134
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Ashley Grove Baptist Church
Obituary
Rev. Eugene Davis
AIKEN - Rev. Eugene Davis, 86, of 224 Bushwillow Circle, entered into rest November 9, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Rev. Davis was a member of the Ashley Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Geneva Davis; 5 daughters, Lorain Davis-Dantley, Teresa Griffin, Leisa Mack, Verdenna Mack, & Frances Mack; 2 sons, Clyde Mack & Robert Mack; 2 sisters, Ruth Legette,& Gwendolyn (David) Milligan; 1 brother, Melvin (Rosetta) Brown; 14 Grandchildren; 13 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20, 2019
