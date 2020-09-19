Eugene "Jason" Willis, III
AIKEN - Eugene Jennings "Jason" Willis, III, 31, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Jason was a lifelong resident of Aiken and was a tow truck operator for Wayne's Automotive and Towing in Aiken. As an employee of Wayne's, he was voted Employee of the Month and Employee of the Year numerous times by his coworkers. Jason was also a former volunteer fireman for the GVW Fire Department.
He is survived by his loving wife, Victoria Grace Woodard Willis; children, Emma-Jean Willis, Chloey Willis, Jeremy Willis, and Phoebe Willis; parents, Eugene J. Willis, Jr., Aiken, and Sandra Pemberton Willis, Hampton, GA; sisters Cari Willis, Hampton, GA and Brooklyn Moore; brother Terence Maddox, Hampton, GA; father and mother in law, Jeff and Sherry Corbett; aunts, Elizabeth Boyd, Elizabeth (Andy) Barrett, Nara (Andy) Grimaud, Barbara Youngblood, Connie Gregory; uncle, Lee Willis; brother in law, Preston (Katrina) Fox; sister in law, Constance Woodard; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jason was preceded in death by a son, Jaxon Jeffrey Willis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at New Spring Church, Aiken Campus, with Pastor Matt Steelman officiating. Interment will be private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a mask will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Shellhouse Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh
).
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Wayne's Automotive and Towing, and other tow truck drivers around the area.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the International Towing Museum, (https://internationaltowingmuseum.org/donate/
), 3315 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN 37408.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC.
Jason's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com