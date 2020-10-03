Eugene Johnson

AIKEN - Eugene Ulysses Johnson was born in Conway, SC on November 18, 1939. He passed away peacefully at his home on October 1, 2020 with his family by his side.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 Years, Lucinda Johnson; Three daughters, Valeria Denise (Larry) Brown of Aiken, SC; Pamela (Keith) White of Clewiston, FL; Peggy L. (Greg) Wilson of Aiken, SC; Three sons, Gino (Sabrina) Johnson of Aiken, SC; Hobby (Mickey) Johnson of Jonesboro, GA and Bryan (Jacquelyn) Johnson of Aiken, SC. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 on Zoom.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



