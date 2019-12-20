Home

Eula Mae Wright Obituary
Eula Mae Wright
Aiken - Age 85, entered into eternal rest on Tues., Dec. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Mon., Dec. 23rd at Bell Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1PM-6PM on Sun., Dec. 22nd at the funeral home. Friends may call the residence of her son, Travis (Lakisha) Wright, 39 Old Country Rd., Aiken or (803) 979-0082. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST. SE - AIKEN - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 20, 2019
