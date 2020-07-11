Mrs. Eula Toole Johns

North Augusta - Mrs. Eula Lee Toole Johns, 100, wife of the late Mr. John D. Johns entered into rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Along with her husband, a grandson, Charles H. "Chuck" Richardson, three brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.

Mrs. Johns was born in Warrenville, SC to the late Alvin and Laura Roberts Toole. She worked for United Merchants and Manufacturing with Bath Mill. She was a foster grandparent up until she was 80 years old. A long-time member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, she was in their Joy Sunday School Class.

Surviving are her children: Jack L. Richardson (Wanda), of Martinez, GA, and Phyllis J. Jones (Alfred), of North Augusta, SC; four grandchildren: Cheri L. Richardson, Daniel Jones (Ginny), Ashley Canoy (Chad), and Jennifer Wall (Brent) and six great-grandchildren: Laurel Wall, Bella Richardson, Logan Wall, Laney Wall, Cameron Jones, and David Jones.

The family will greet friends beginning at 2 o'clock Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Beech Island, SC and a Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 o'clock with Dr. Harold Herd and Dr. Roy Head officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pine Grove Baptist Church, 1050 Pine Grove Road, Beech Island, SC 29842.



