Eva Howard Lucas
AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Eva Mae Howard Lucas, age 89 will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Murphy and Rev. Tod Wilson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cole Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville. Mrs. Lucas was born in Lancaster, SC and had made Aiken County her home for the past 66 years. She was the wife of 45 years to the late Mr. Willis Lee Lucas and a daughter of the late Mr. Wade H. Howard and the late Mrs. Lelia Mae Gibson Howard. Mrs. Lucas was loved to cook, sew, crochet, and her church. Her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren were her life. Mrs. Lucas was an active member of 55 plus years of the Church of God. Her home Church was Mercy Church of God, Aiken, SC. She was a member of the Ambassador Sunday School Class and in her earlier years she sang in the choir and played the organ at the former Hampton Ave. Church of God, Aiken, SC. Survivors are three sons, Keith (Janie) Lucas, North Augusta, SC, Richard Lucas, Aiken, Donald Lucas, Aiken; two daughters, Pamela (Warren) Weigle, Aiken, Summer (Shawn) Taylor, Montana; two brothers, Francis (Mary) Howard, Greenwood, FL, Robert (Sandra) Howard, Winnsboro; two sisters, Dorothy Sellers, Lancaster, SC, Priscilla (Larry) Payton, Graycourt, SC; a great granddaughter, MacKenzie Taelynn Lucas and ten grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Richard Lucas, Donald Lucas, Michael Weigle, Owen Elders, Rodney Bodiford, and Tim Kitchings. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to Church of God World Missions, https://cogwm.org/give/
. A visitation with the family will take place 6-8 pm Monday August 17, 2020 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY, (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Due to the COVID-19 situation and CDC requirements, all are ask to wear mask and social distancing will be observed.
