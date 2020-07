Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eva's life story with friends and family

Share Eva's life story with friends and family

Eva Mae Blocker Thomas

Aiken - Mrs. Eva Mae Blocker Thomas, age 58, of 97 Bent Arrow Rd, passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held 10 AM Saturday July 18, 2020 at Bible Way Church of Aiken, 120 Redds Branch Rd., Aiken, SC. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 Friday from 5-7 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store