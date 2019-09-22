Eva Mae Johnson
Aiken - Rev. Eva M. Johnson, age 94, widow of Eddie "Ed" Johnson, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Agape Hospice in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel with Rev. Louise Samuels Rice, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Hayden Baptist Church Cemetery.
Eva leaves to cherish her memory; son-in-law, Cleveland Doe; granddaughter, Sheila D. Green (John); great-granddaughter, Aliehs Green.
She served as church secretary of Rosa Hill Baptist Church for 22 years before becoming an ordained minister in 1972. Later in life, she joined Hayden Baptist Church where she served as Daughter of the House for many years. Eva was a resident of We Care in Aiken.
Friends may call her granddaughter, Sheila Green @ 706-825-8797 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019