Evelyn Denning Ross
Evelyn Denning Ross
AIKEN - EVELYN DENNING ROSS, 94, beloved wife of Harry Fay Ross, Jr., passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Anchor Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A native of Smethport, PA, Evelyn was a daughter of the late Paul Jerome and Emily Walden Denning. She is the last of eight siblings. She retired as senior account clerk for the Buffalo, NY Board of Education. She and Harry moved to Aiken in 1987. She was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Ruth Frances Sacher, Emily Elizabeth England, Jean Claudia Randall; four brothers, Paul Glen Denning, Leroy Milton Denning, Bruce Denning and Lawrence Albert Denning.
A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon, August 20th at 2 o'clock in Aiken Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Bill Howard III will officiate.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Aiken Memorial Gardens
