Evelyn Elise Accardi
Claremont, NH - Evelyn Elise Accardi, age 25, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, in her home in Claremont, NH. Evy was born in Rochester, NH, on June 14, 1994. She lived in Aiken, South Carolina, through middle school, then Jensen Beach, FL, where she graduated high school. Shortly after, she moved to Claremont.
Evy never met a stranger; she made friends everywhere she went. She is known by family and friends to be kind, loving, unique, talented, determined, funny, trusting, complex and beautiful, inside and out. Her passion for music was complete. She had a beautiful voice and could sing any song you could think of. She was in a local band called Ransom Smith (youtube if interested). She had an extreme talent for drawing as well, and her drawings will be cherished. She lit up the room with her beautiful smile and her outgoing, special personality everywhere she went. She had the ability to make anyone and everyone feel welcome. She will be so greatly missed, but never forgotten. Her spirit will stay with us always. She was one of a kind, a treasure that can never be replaced.
She is survived by her parents Anthony "Rick" Accardi and Marlene and Mike Tiernan; her sisters Lydia and Isabella Accardi; her brother Anthony Accardi II; her maternal grandparent Margaret E Pons; her Aunt and Uncle Phyllis and Mark Berlacher; her Aunt and Uncle Angela and Walter Clifford; her Aunt Elaine Seibold; her cousins: Thomas and Emory Berlacher, Margaret and Quinn Clifford, Jason, Jared and Jennifer Defaria; the rest of our extended family; and of course all of her friends.
Services for Evy will be held at a later date when gatherings are permitted. If you'd like to donate in memory of Evelyn, please choose whatever charity you like, but we ask you to please consider The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020