Evelyn Garvin
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Garvin.
Lexington - GARVIN-Evelyn Daniels Garvin, age 88, of Lexington, S.C., daughter of the late James W. Daniels, Sr. and the late Eva Moore Daniels, entered into eternal rest at her grandson's residence in Lexington, S.C. on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She is survived by her grandson, Terry Holcombe, many nieces, nephews and her great grandchildren. She was a member of Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville, S.C. She retired from Graniteville Company after many years of service. She was a loving grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 88 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her family and loved ones. In honoring her request, the burial will be private. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829, is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 20, 2019