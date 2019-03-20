Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Garvin. View Sign

Evelyn Garvin

Lexington - GARVIN-Evelyn Daniels Garvin, age 88, of Lexington, S.C., daughter of the late James W. Daniels, Sr. and the late Eva Moore Daniels, entered into eternal rest at her grandson's residence in Lexington, S.C. on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She is survived by her grandson, Terry Holcombe, many nieces, nephews and her great grandchildren. She was a member of Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville, S.C. She retired from Graniteville Company after many years of service. She was a loving grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 88 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her family and loved ones. In honoring her request, the burial will be private. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829, is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at

Evelyn GarvinLexington - GARVIN-Evelyn Daniels Garvin, age 88, of Lexington, S.C., daughter of the late James W. Daniels, Sr. and the late Eva Moore Daniels, entered into eternal rest at her grandson's residence in Lexington, S.C. on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She is survived by her grandson, Terry Holcombe, many nieces, nephews and her great grandchildren. She was a member of Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville, S.C. She retired from Graniteville Company after many years of service. She was a loving grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 88 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her family and loved ones. In honoring her request, the burial will be private. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829, is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Napier Funeral Home

315 Main St.

Graniteville , SC 29829

(803) 663-3131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close