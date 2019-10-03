Evelyn Green
Aiken - EVELYN GREEN, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken, Evelyn was a daughter of the late Chester and Victoria Moore Green. She retired from Pepperidge Farm and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Croft Mill Rd.
Survivors include three children, Ronnie Green, Aiken, Etta Cheatham, Aiken, Eric Green (Natasha), Irmo; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Bessie Mae Staley, Loretta Johnson, Lonnie Mae Heyward, Lorvell Wise; a brother, Rev. J. C. Green.
A Celebration of Evelyn's Life will be Saturday afternoon, October 5th at 2 o'clock at the Kingdom Hall on Croft Mill Road.
Friends may call at 503 Palm Drive, Aiken, SC.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, 2019