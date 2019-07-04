Evelyn Norman
Bath - Mrs. Evelyn Carter Norman, 86, of Bath, SC, wife of the late J.T. Norman, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Thomas and Rosella Goss Carter. She was a member of Bath First Baptist Church. Miss Norman loved and enjoyed helping people. Often she would do yardwork and run errands for them.In addition to her parents, family members include a bother and his wife, Rev. Earl and Pat Carter, Graniteville, SC, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, beginning at 10 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Herb Sons will officiate. Interment will take place in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC. Pallbearers will be Johnny Watkins, David Williams, Shane Carter, Blane Carter and Rusty Watkins. If so desired, memorials may be made to Bath First Baptist Church. (www.bathfbc.org) Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 4, 2019