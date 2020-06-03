Evelyn VoughtAIKEN - Evelyn "Evie" Kohler Vought, 95, died peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020 following a brief illness.Born in Scranton, PA, She was a daughter of the late Walter W. and Jean Butler Kohler. Evie was the first of three, with two younger sisters, the late Sally (Neil) Williams, Beaufort, SC and Jane (Richard) Coleman of North Canton, Ohio.Evie received her BS in Art Education at Penn State University. She was a devoted wife of 63 years to the late Edward Ingham Vought. Evie enjoyed art activities, tennis and was a docent at the Aiken County Historical Museum. She was one of the founding members of the Aiken Artist Guild and an early member of The Aiken Symphony Guild, League of Women Voters, AAUW and NSDAR.In addition to her sister, she is survived by her children, Edward Terry (the late Lynn Szabo) Vought and Susan Louise Vought both of Aiken; grandchildren, Anne Butler Vought Ellis, North Augusta, SC, Emma Chaffee (Jarrod Werts) Vought, Charleston, SC; three great-grandchildren, Katherine Kohler Ellis, Benjamin Edward Ellis, Lucy Anne Ellis; nieces, Charlotte Williams, Cynthia Rosen, Penny Maxheimer, nephews, David Williams and Scott Coleman.A memorial service will be held at a later date and at her request donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave., NW, Aiken, SC 29801 or The Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, 244 Greenville St., NW, Aiken, SC 29801.The family would like to thank her wonderful caregiver of the last seven years, Latonya Hicks, all the staff at Trinity on Laurens and the nurses of Regency Hospice.SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801