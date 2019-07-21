Evelyn Yvonne Simmons

ATLANTA - Mrs. Evelyn Yvonne Harris Simmons was born in Aiken County, SC to Arthur and Zether Mae Harris, Jr. She departed this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019. At an early age, she joined the Old Storm Branch Baptist Church. Evelyn was the youngest of six girls and was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Harris, Jr. and her sister, Shirley Annette Harris. A 1971 graduate of Langley Bath Clearwater (LBC) High School in Bath, SC, she attended Morris Brown College (MBC) in Atlanta, GA where she later served as MBC faculty member. Those left to remember the good times are: her loving husband of thirty-seven (37) years, Franklyn Simmons Sr.; their children Dr. Courtney Simmons Rasmussen (Peter) and Franklyn Simmons, Jr.; her mother, Zether Mae Harris, Bath, SC; four sisters, Earnestine Bell, Beech Island, SC, Eliza Jean Fletcher, Delran, NJ, Patricia Edwards (Robert), Murrieta, CA and

Vernelle Tyler (Charles), Aiken, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-5 PM, at the Atlanta Airport Marriott, 4711 Best Rd., College Park, GA 30337. The Pi Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will hold the Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony on Friday, July 26, 2019, 3 PM, Impact Church Sylvan Road, East Point, GA 30344.

Family and friends may call the residence of Vernelle (Chuck) Tyler, Earnestine Bell or contact Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Spring Rd., Atlanta, Georgia, (404) 349-3000. Local arrangements by JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Aiken, SC 29801 @ (803) 649-6123.

