Evetta Johnson Dorch
|
AIKEN - Ms. Evetta Johnson Dorch, 78, of 174 Hedge Road, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 1, 2019