Mrs. Tonya "Evette"
Aiken - Mrs. Tonya Evette Preston Cullum, of Misty Oak Lane, entered into rest May 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at New Life Ministries, Aiken with Pastor Gerald Haynes officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Ridge Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Ridge Spring, SC.
Mrs. Cullum, a native of Newberry County was a member of New Life Ministries of Aiken.
Survivors include her husband, Willie L. Cullum; four brothers, Clarence Preston, Curtis Preston (Felicia), Columbia, SC; Kerry Preston (Emmie), Lexington, SC and Keith Preston, Batesburg-Leesville, SC; two sisters, Stephanie Preston, Aiken, SC and Annie Lott, Ridge Spring, SC; Friends may visit the residence. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightgharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort Street, Aiken, SC (803) 648-0134.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 4, 2019
