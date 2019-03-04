Evie Jones
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evie Jones.
AIKEN - Mrs. Evie Bishop Jones, 91, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Mrs. Jones was born in Spartanburg, SC, a daughter of the late Roland and Laura Horton Bishop. She was a cake decorator and member of Millbrook Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Mitch) Still, Edgefield, SC; son, Johnny (Angie) Liles, Colorado; step daughters, Patsy Cheek, Aiken, Charlotte Yaun, Evans, GA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Dora Lee Lowe, Spartanburg, SC.
She was preceded n death by her husband, Grover Jones, daughter Shirley Ann Liles, son, Larry Liles, sister Ada Lee Gilbert, brothers Zeno and Bill Bishop.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, and the funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the Shellhouse Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Bill Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be directed to Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd., Aiken, SC 29803.
Mrs. Jones' online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 4, 2019