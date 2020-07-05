Faith Swearingen
Warrenville - Mrs. Faith Amelia Griswold Swearingen, 74, of Warrenville, SC, beloved wife of forty-five years to Richard Swearingen, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Friday, June 26, 2020, under the kind and compassionate care of Kindred Hospice.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Morris and Margaret Vivian Barnett Griswold. She was a loving mother and nana, who kept up the home they shared and a dedicated member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. Miss Faith enjoyed serving the Lord, being outdoors, fishing, gardening and college football. She looked forward to and enjoyed watching her granddaughter, Kenleigh, play softball.
In addition to her husband, parents and granddaughter, Kenleigh, other family members include her daughter, Paige Bayne and husband, Jason, Burnettown, SC; siblings, Douglas Griswold and his wife, Connie, Augusta GA and Claudia Leopard, Burnettown, SC, and two additional grandchildren, Mykah and Kathryn Bayne. Also preceding her in death were siblings, Carolyn Renew, Charlotte Foster and Morrislyn Griswold.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Ron Doss will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church. 803 593 3786
