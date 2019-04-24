Fannie Fair
AIKEN - Mrs. Fannie Mae Bonham Fair, age 81, passed away Monday, April 20, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital, Augusta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Amy Lane Chandler Bonham, her devoted husband, Nevlyn Fair, her son, Arthur Smith, her sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and James Aaron, while leaving to cherish many memories: daughters, Mary (Heyward) Johnson, Aiken, Vendetta (Charles) Deese, Seale, AL and Birsetta Andrews, Norfolk, VA; sons, Melvin Fair and Kenneth Fair, both of Aiken, Nevlyn Fair, Norfolk,VA; sisters, Amy Lou Buggs, Bernice Bonham, and Anna Walker; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Fannie M. Fair will be held 11 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at First Providence Baptist Church, 315 Barton Rd, North Augusta, SC with Rev. Dr. Alexander Pope,Jr., Pastor. Burial will follow in Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison St., Aiken.
Friends may call the residence, 105 Jehossee Drive. 803-642-5402 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019