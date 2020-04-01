|
Fannie Johnson
Aiken - Ms. Fannie Lou Collins Johnson, age 80, beloved wife of the late Harvey Droam Johnson, entered into rest on Monday March 30th, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. She is survived by her son, Tommy Lee (Barbara) Johnson; daughters, Katheryn Jones (Shawn) Holley, Donna Johnson Frew; sister, Alice Faye Elvis; grandchildren, Harvey Dewayne (Molly) Jones, Alison Frew (Paul) Jackson, Cameron Johnson; and great grandchildren, Samuel Allen Jones, Luke Collins Jones, Wyatt Edward Jackson and Clayton Johnson. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey H. and Bessie Huggins Collins; brothers, Hubert "Billy", Archie "Toby", McRoy, Eugene and her twin brother John "Lannie" Collins; sisters, Gladys Shelley, Frances Anderson and Mattie Jordan. Ms. Johnson will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
A private family graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday April 2nd, 2020 at Vaucluse Cemetery with Rev. Josh McClendon. The interment will follow. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the coronavirus outbreak, everyone attending is asked to observe the "Social Distancing" guidelines given to us by our governing officials.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020