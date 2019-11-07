Fannie Mixson
AIKEN - Mrs. Fannie Mae Cobbs Mixson, 67, of 614 Chesterfield St, entered into rest November 5, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Mixson was a member of the Second Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Henry Mixson; two sons, Ricky (Dee) Cobbs, Grovetown, GA & Gregory Cobbs, Columbia; a mother, Sophie Webb, Johnston; four sisters, Nancy (Claude) Jennings & Sophie (Rick) Griffin, both of Johnston, Louise (Jimmy) Watkins, Trenton, & Sadie (Cleveland) Watkins, Aiken; two brothers, Sam Webb & Perry (Jackie) Webb both of Johnston; 2 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
