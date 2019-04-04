Faye Donahue
Aiken - Mrs. Faye Donahue, 83, passed away peacefully, Monday April 1, 2019 at home. Funeral services will be held 4:30 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Reverend Taylor Wells officiating.
Faye was born in Meridian, Mississippi. She is the daughter of the late William Luckett and Barbara Rowell. Faye worked as a surgical nurse in Orlando, Florida until her retirement in 1991. She enjoyed gardening and she traveled to all 50 states and abroad. She lived in Aiken for the past 26 years and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
Faye is survived by her husband, Theron Donahue; daughter, Denise (Al) Finkbeiner, Aiken, SC; daughter, Cecilla (Tom) Malanowski, Ellicottville, NY; daughter, Teresa (Phil) Shad, Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Jeremy Finkbeiner, Ryan Malanowski, Sara (Ian) O'Neil, Amanda (Calvin) Setters, Sean (Nicolina) Malanowski; great grandchildren, Trey Setters, Ryiah Malanowski, Blake Setters, Ascher Malanowski, Ayla O'Neil, Brynn O'Neil, Bella Setters and Carver Malanowski.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Jay Donahue and Kenneth Donahue. Memorial contributions may be directed to Shiloh Baptist Church.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 4, 2019