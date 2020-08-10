Faye Walton SmithAIKEN - .A celebration of life service for Mrs. Lona Faye Walton Smith will be held 11:00 am Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Grayson Blackwell, Rev. Dr. Roy Head, and Rev. Dr. Mitch Kyllonon officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Cole Funeral Home Facebook page Lona Faye Walton Smith, 81, of 3408 Colonial Drive, Aiken, SC passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday August 5, 2020. She was surrounded by family. Mrs. Smith was born on August 17, 1938 to the late Hubert and Irene (Plunkett) Walton. On December 16, 1956, she married David Maurice Smith, Jr. at Calvary Baptist Church in Graniteville, SC. Together, they served 11 pastorates and the Ridge Spring Baptist Association. They grew to cherish many friends over three states. Vaucluse Methodist Church was dear to her and she was most recently a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Maurice Smith, Jr, her brother, Whitey Walton, and her son, Wray Walton "Wally" Smith. She is survived by her sisters, Schlaine McAlhaney, of Aiken, S.C. and Carol Kyllonen (Mitch) of Spartanburg, SC; her children: Alysa Smith of Aiken, SC, Marty Smith (Sherry) of Cairo, GA., Von Smith (Judy) of Bentonville, AR, Tese Smith of Cairo, Ga. and Brenda Rick Smith of Louisville, KY; her grandchildren; Michael Smith (Shelley) of Braselton, GA, Eric Smith (Jordan), Paige Banks (Jeremy), Amber Smith (Scottie) each of Cairo, GA and Von, Jr. , Mitchell, and Drew Smith of Louisville, KY; her great grandchildren; Elly Thompson, Benjamin Thompson, Alexandria Tuggle, Jensen Thompson, Reese Banks, and Carter Banks all of Cairo, GA and Jessi Heady, Mikalyn Smith, and Olivia Smith of Braselton, GA. Faye shared her memories of Lake Junaluska as a Youth Representative from Vaucluse United Methodist. The cross at Lake Junaluska was a special place for her throughout her life. Those who knew her are aware of her love of camping especially at Hunting Island State Park. She left a treasure chest of camping stories and memories that mirrored her love of family, friends, music, and a loving God. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to the music program at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry Street, Aiken, SC, 29801. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and CDC regulations, the family has asked that face mask are to be worn and social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. A visitation with the family will take place following the service at.COLE FUNERAL HOME1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801.803-648-7175.Sign the online registry at