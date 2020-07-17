1/1
Ferrel Smith
Aiken - Ferrel Allen Smith, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Allen, as he was known, was born in High Point, NC, a son of the late Jodie Ferrel and Evelyn Alice Salter Smith. He had been a resident of Aiken for about 75 years and was a member of First Baptist Church.
He was the most doting and loving father and grandfather imaginable and a professional Papa to all the toddlers of First Baptist Church as well as all his grandchildren's friends. An avid sports fan and supporter of his children's and grandchildren's sports and activities, he was commonly known to keep the umpires and refs on their toes.
Allen is survived by his beloved wife, Gay Blanchard Smith; daughter, Tammy (Mark) Plunkett, Aiken; son, Steve (Amy) Smith, Aiken; grandchildren, Casey P. (Collin) McElhannon, Kevin Plunkett, Lindsey Plunkett, Sibylle (Stephen) Guardascione, Jon Mark Smith, Bethany S. (Fernando) Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Antonio, Sofia and Mia; "adopted" grandchildren, Robert Holmes, Stephanie P. Harvey, Jared Felix, Jacob Felix, adopted great granddaughter, Aaliyah Harvey; sister, Sandra S. Thomas, Aiken.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Aiken Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Henry Chennault and the Rev. John Carroll officiating. Live stream will be available via the Shellhouse Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh).
Pallbearers will be Kevin Plunkett, Collin McElhannon, Robert Holmes, Jared Felix, Jon Mark Smith, and Fernando Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Felix and Stephen Guardascione.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 3157, Aiken, SC 29802.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Aiken Memorial Gardens
