Ferrell 'Larry' Holley, Jr.
Aiken - Born February 15th, 1946 as the eldest child of Ferrell L. Holley Sr. and Rebecca Goldfinch Holley, Larry died peacefully in the company of his loving family on May 12, 2020.
A native son of Aiken, he cherished his hometown with its memories of simpler times and with the essential small town values of self-reliance, hard work, and loyalty. His word was his bond. He was fond of saying, 'Remember who you are and what you represent.' His commitment to his town and its people was most evident in his annual donations and contributions to dozens of local fundraisers, events, and charities - too many to name.
Larry was a gentle man and an intense listener. From a young age he studied at the knee of his father and continued that trait throughout life. A visitor could spend endless time with him while Larry might utter only a few words. He never spoke when he could listen; he never argued when he could learn; he never fought when he could favor. He respected all and recognized the value in their experience. This was born out of his humility and his generosity. Larry expected no credit and sought no accolade. His feelings were deep, his joy was internal, and his words were few. His deeds spoke much more. Truly, his instinct was to give and not take.
A member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, he graduated with a business degree from Wofford College in 1967. Never one to waste time, in a span of three years he started a young family, was awarded an MBA from the University of South Carolina and followed it with an Army tour of Vietnam receiving a medal of commendation in 1969 as well as the Bronze Star in 1970 for his service in a combat environment as a First Lieutenant. Early in 1971, he joined the Hutson-Etherredge-Brown Insurance agency where he once again demonstrated his dedication and loyalty, working the next 49 years with the firm until his death. As President of The Hutson Etherredge Companies, along with his business partners, he oversaw acquisitions and growth to establish the business as one of the oldest in Aiken and one of the largest firms of its type in the region.
During a life of devotion and commitment, Larry took his greatest pride in his family, in the sacrifices that he made so that others could be happy, and in a job well done. There was not a commitment that went unmet, nor a promise that went un-kept. He was infinitely reliable and unfailingly dependable. He swelled with memories, of the time spent with family at the Cherry Grove Beach House. He silently beamed at moments of accomplishment by his siblings, children, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He laughed, hiked, and restored himself in the mountains of North Carolina. And he relaxed in the satisfaction of a hard day's work, whether at the office, in his yard, or at the Monetta farm. He dissected complexity, was devoted to simplicity, and could easily discern the difference.
Larry is now reunited with his best friend and brother, Charles Summerall Holley (Kirby), both having lived full lives of unconditional love, devotion, and self-sacrifice. He and Charles are together, preparing for a night of music and shagging on Ocean Drive after a long day of sweat and work in the Heavenly soil. Larry is survived by his sister, Sarah H. Guida (Steve) and his children Celeste H. Henderson (Sam), Martin M. Holley (Heidi), and Philip R. Merry, Jr. (Amy), as well as seven special grandchildren who cherished him as "Boss". He was a former member of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, the Aiken Businessmen's Club, the Aiken SERTOMA Club, the Aiken Sesquicentennial committee, and more. He contributed to a number of business boards and committees within the insurance industry and was a managing member of the Holley Company. His job on this earth is done. His work is over. His strength was worthy and his duty was met. He carried the load and is now able to enjoy the greatest fruits of his labors. He is dearly loved.
A private service will be held in the Millbrook Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Millbrook Baptist Church Cemetery Fund., 223 South Aiken Blvd., Aiken, SC 29803.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 14 to May 27, 2020.